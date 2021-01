SUDBURY (CBS) — Will Chris Evans be picking up his shield? A new report says the actor is in talks to play Captain America once again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadline reported that, according to sources, Evans is “expected to reprise the role in the MCU in some form.” He would appear as his character Steve Rogers in one or two Marvel movies, but it’s unlikely they’d be “Captain America” installments, sources told Deadline.

