MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A pedestrian on an electric bicycle was struck and killed by a motorist in Madeira Beach on Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 3:08 p.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021, 54-year-old Kimberly Watson was riding her electric bicycle on the sidewalk, on the east side of Gulf Boulevard. She was traveling southbound approaching the business entrance/exit of Sinbad’s Big Treasure Chest home goods store.

Investigators say at the same time, 61-year-old Robert Ragusa was driving his 2012 Ford F-150 westbound in the business parking lot and was preparing to exit onto Gulf Boulevard when Watson crossed into his path. The crash resulted in Ragusa’s Ford F-150 striking Watson on her bicycle in the parking lot exit.

Watson was transported to St. Petersburg General Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased at 3:42 p.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Her next of kin has been notified.

Ragusa was not injured and remained at the scene during the investigation. It does not appear that speed or impairment are factors in the crash.

The investigation continues. CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they are made available.

