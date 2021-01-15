Crime scene - Do not cross. Chalk outline of murdered victim of Gun Violence on the road with Evidence cards placed next to bullet casings. Blue & red police lights flashing around.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – An early morning shooting in St. Petersburg leaves one man dead and police searching for answers.

Around 1:38am, St. Petersburg Police Department received a call concerning a person that was shot in the 500 block of 15th St. North, a few blocks west of St. Anthony’s Hospital. Upon arrival, SPPD found one adult male deceased.

After speaking to witnesses and further investigation, the decedent has been identified as 30-year-old Matthew Reda.

According to SPPD, detectives are still investigating the shooting, but preliminary indications are that the Matthew Reda and his father, Jeffrey Paul Reda (62) were involved in an altercation which resulted in Matthew being fatally shot.

Jeffrey Reda has been cooperative and remains in custody, as the investigation continues. CW44 News At 10 will provide further information as it is made available.

