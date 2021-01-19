TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Treasure Island Beach, Sunday. The aftermath was captured by bystanders.

Onlookers watched as a Bay Area pilot had to make an emergency landing Sunday morning after Treasure Island Police tell CW44 News At 10, the single-engine airplane experienced engine trouble.

Bernie Lutz, a Treasure Island resident was one person to witness the aftermath. One can her him narrate his cell phone video of the scene, “So, here we are, taking a look at it ourselves and following the trail that was left behind in the sand of the landing gear. You’ll see the ‘S’ turn that this thing made as [the pilot] was trying to keep things straight,” said Lutz.