TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Treasure Island Beach, Sunday. The aftermath was captured by bystanders.
Onlookers watched as a Bay Area pilot had to make an emergency landing Sunday morning after Treasure Island Police tell CW44 News At 10, the single-engine airplane experienced engine trouble.
Bernie Lutz, a Treasure Island resident was one person to witness the aftermath. One can her him narrate his cell phone video of the scene, “So, here we are, taking a look at it ourselves and following the trail that was left behind in the sand of the landing gear. You’ll see the ‘S’ turn that this thing made as [the pilot] was trying to keep things straight,” said Lutz.
Dozens of onlookers pulled out their camera phones in disbelief after watching the small single-engine private aircraft land on the beach near Gulf Boulevard in Treasure Island.
Treasure Island Police say the pilot declared an emergency landing for the beach around 9:15 a.m. after experiencing engine failure. The landing occurred just behind the Bilmar Resort in the 10500 block of Gulf Boulevard. TIP and Treasure Island Fire Rescue responded to the scene within minutes. Authorities say two people, including the pilot, were in the cabin at the time. No injuries were reported.
Lutz says he normally takes his morning walk around the same time that the landing occurred, but on this particular day he was working from home. Once he heard about the emergency landing, he says he raced out to see for himself and posted the aftermath on social media.
Surveying the damage for himself, Lutz describes, “The right wing got some major damage from it, so most likely this plane will not be taking off one way or another from this sandy strip.”
Having lived near an airport before, Lutz says it’s not the first time he’s seen something like this but he’s happy to hear everyone is ok. Police say the aircraft sustained minor damage to the right wing after striking a small utility camera pole upon landing.
The National Transportation and Safety Board are investigating the incident. CW44 NEws At 10 will provide further updates as they are made available.
ALSO TRENDING ON CBS LOCAL:
• MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Says Bed Bath And Beyond, Kohl’s To Drop His Products; Dominion Voting Systems Threatens To Sue
• Fatal Shooting: Early Morning Altercation In St. Pete Leaves One Man Dead
• Toshi, Oldest Eastern Black Rhino In North America, Dies At Zoo Miami