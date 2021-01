FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The White House released a list of 73 pardons and 70 commutations shortly before 1:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 20, and “Tiger King Joe Exotic” was not on the list.

Friends and supporters gathered much of the day Tuesday, Jan. 19, hoping “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage would be pardoned and freed from the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison by President Trump during the final hours of his term.

