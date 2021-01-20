CLEARWATER, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Police are searching for a white man that yanked a 62-year-old woman from her car at knifepoint and drove off with her car.

Clearwater Police say the crime occurred at Clearwater Mall on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard on Tuesday evening just after 5pm. The victim was parked in the PetSmart parking lot when suspect pulled open the driver’s door and yanked the 62-year-old victim from the vehicle at knifepoint. He then fled the area in her light blue 2008 Hyundai Accent.

The victim did not report any injuries, but the suspect was later observed on a security camera using her stolen credit card at a Pinellas Park gas station.

Before the incident at PetSmart, the suspect reportedly approached and threatened another woman at Costco, but was unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 20 and 30 years old, about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He has a blonde buzz cut and was wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with white lettering on the back that reads “Local Crew”.

Anyone with information on his identity is urged to call the Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242. CW44 NEws At 10 will provide further updates as they are made available.

