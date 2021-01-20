CW44 Signal LossPlanned Maintenance: Antenna viewers of CW44 in Citrus and Hernando may experience a loss of signal.
CLEARWATER, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Police are searching for a white man that yanked a 62-year-old woman from her car at knifepoint and drove off with her car.

Clearwater Police say the crime occurred at Clearwater Mall on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard on Tuesday evening just after 5pm. The victim was parked in the PetSmart parking lot when suspect pulled open the driver’s door and yanked the 62-year-old victim from the vehicle at knifepoint. He then fled the area in her light blue 2008 Hyundai Accent.

Credit: Clearwater Police Department | CW44 News At 10

The victim did not report any injuries, but the suspect was later observed on a security camera using her stolen credit card at a Pinellas Park gas station.

Before the incident at PetSmart, the suspect reportedly approached and threatened another woman at Costco, but was unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 20 and 30 years old, about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He has a blonde buzz cut and was wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with white lettering on the back that reads “Local Crew”.

Anyone with information on his identity is urged to call the Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242. CW44 NEws At 10 will provide further updates as they are made available.

