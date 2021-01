In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Kate Hudson talks to Willie Geist about her upcoming movie, “Music,” which was written and directed by pop musician Sia, and shares what it’s been like to film Apple TV+ series “Truth Be Told,” opposite Octavia Spencer, during the COVID-19 epidemic. She also reflects on her unique family dynamics, including the estrangement from her own father and co-parenting with her three kids’ dads.