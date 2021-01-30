FLORIDA (CW44 News At 10) – If you’re having difficulty locating a COVID-19 vaccine for yourself or a loved one in the the state of Florida, look no further. The Florida Department of Health have rolled out a COVID-19 vaccine locator website to help residents find sites with available supplies.

Officials with the DOH in Florida recognize that demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is far in excess of the supply the state has received so far. They, however, anticipate additional supplies becoming available soon – according to the website.

RELATED: Fraudulent Eventbrite Site Charging Some Tampa Bay Seniors For Covid Vaccine Registration

The site reminds residents that Florida has many sites which are providing COVID-19 vaccines, but supplies are limited and appointments may not be available at many of these sites. The state is prioritizing:

Persons 65 years of age and older

Health care personnel with direct patient contact

Residents and staff of long term care facilities

Persons deemed to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 by hospital providers

They also warn residents to be aware that some locations are only serving very specific populations, such as frontline healthcare workers. When using the locator tool, be diligent about the details. Appointments may be required and vaccine availability will vary from day-to-day and week-to-week as officials work to provide vaccines to the most vulnerable first.

You can search for availability nearby by visiting the Florida COVID-19 Response website.

ALSO TRENDING ON CBS LOCAL:

• Six More Charged In Connection With A $2.7 Million PPP Fraud Scheme

• Pasco County Skips State-Run Covid Vaccination Registration Site, For Now

• Father, Son Pedestrians Struck And Killed In Clearwater Friday Night