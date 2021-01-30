CLEARWATER, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Two pedestrians were struck and killed crossing the street Friday evening in Clearwater.

Friday evening just before 7:30pm, Clearwater Police and Fire & Rescue responded to a crash involving two pedestrians on Court Street just East of Missouri Avenue. Initial reports say both pedestrians were crossing Court Street when they were struck. They were taken to Morton Plant Hospital with life-threatening injuries while the driver remained on-scene and cooperated with traffic homicide investigators.

Eastbound lanes were closed for some time as the investigation were conducted.

Investigators identified the pedestrians as father and son, George Pryor (59) and Christopher Pryor (37). It was concluded that the men were crossing in the 1200 block of Court Street, but not at a traffic signal or in a crosswalk. Christopher was pushing his father in a wheelchair, while the at the same time, George Pryor was pushing a shopping cart.

The driver of the Cadillac SUV who struck the pair was identified as a 52-year-old woman from Tampa. No further updates are expected in the case.

ALSO TRENDING ON CBS LOCAL:

• ‘Pedestrian Crosswalk Provisions A Must’ After 3 Fatalities Over Weekend

• Six More Charged In Connection With A $2.7 Million PPP Fraud Scheme

• Polk County Sheriff’s Office Arrests 10 For Stealing CARES Act Money

• Volunteer For A Chance To Win Tickets To Super Bowl 55 In Tampa