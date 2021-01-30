PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The DOH in Pasco County says for now, they will remain with their current COVID-19 vaccination enrollment system and forgo the the state-run system.

The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County (DOH-Pasco) said in a press release Friday they will continue using their current vaccination enrollment process with CDR Maguire instead of opting into the new statewide registration system at this time. Local seniors who have enrolled with the local registration system do not need to enroll in the new state system.

Seniors 65 and older who have registered on the CDR Maguire Patient Portal can book available appointments at patientportalfl.com for COVID-19 vaccines beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 31, 2021 to get a vaccination appointment for the week of February 1, 2021. Officials say at this time, the demand is greater than the vaccine supply, so they expect appointments will proceed very quickly. They remind vaccine recipients to please be prepared and be patient.

Friday, the State of Florida released information about a state-run registration system. Pasco DOH reminds interested parties that this website is independent of signups available this coming Sunday for Pasco County vaccination appointments. They add that registering at that site DOES NOT REPLACE signing up at Pasco’s Patient Portal. The My Vaccine website is independent of how DOH-Pasco will provide vaccine appointments at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Pasco DOH add, if you also wish to sign up at the state’s My Vaccine system, it’s optional, but will not get you an appointment in Pasco County because the myvaccine.fl.gov system is not yet in use in Pasco County.

REMINDER: To get a vaccination appointment for the week of February 1, 2021, you must use the CDR Maguire Patient Portal. Appointments will “go live” for DOH-Pasco at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 31, 2021. For further information, please visit Pasco County’s Department of Health website.

