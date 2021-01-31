CLEARWATER, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Clearwater Police are investigating a pedestrian crash Saturday evening that have left the pedestrian in critical condition.

Officials with the Clearwater Police Department say they responded Saturday evening at 6:30pm to Gulf-To-Bay in Clearwater, near Keene Road. All Westbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay were closed as they investigated the case of an unidentified adult male being struck by a vehicle.

The man was taken by ambulance to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg as a trauma alert with possible life-threatening injuries.

Near 10pm Saturday evening, CPD said all lanes of traffic were reopened, however the unidentified pedestrian is in critical condition.

This is the second pedestrian accident to occur in less than 24 hours. CW44 reported a fatal pedestrian accident that occured Friday evening in Clearwater. A man was pushing his wheelchair-bound father whom was pushing a shopping cart across Court Street when they were struck and killed.

CW44 News At 10 will release further details as updates are made available.

