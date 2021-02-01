SPRING HILL, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Sheriff’s deputies in Hernando County say they were greeted at the door by an unattended 2-year-old while serving a civil contempt order on the homeowner.

Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Claymore Street in Spring Hill to serve a civil contempt order on the homeowner, Rhonda Williams on Thursday morning just after 9:30am. Upon knocking on the door, a 2-year-old child opened the door. Moments later a vehicle driven by the child’s mother, Jasmine Waddy (22), pulled into the driveway.

Waddy told deputies that her mother, Rhonda Williams, was not home. Waddy further advised deputies that the child’s aunt was asleep inside the home. Deputies requested to speak to the aunt, uncooperatively, Waddy closed the door.

A short time later, Williams appeared from behind the home stating that she had been home asleep when the deputies first knocked. Deputies were able to locate a vehicle belonging to Williams parked on the street behind the house, noting the engine was still hot. When confronted about the temperature of the vehicles engine, Williams advised deputies she had not been home and only returned after Waddy called to inform her deputies were at the house.

Waddy eventually told deputies she left the child at home alone so she could go to the store, adding she was only gone for 5 or 10 minutes. She was arrested on one charge of Child Neglect and her bond was set at $2,000.

ALSO TRENDING ON CBS LOCAL:

• South Tampa Boy Arrested With Loaded Gun He Brought To School

• 10 Arrested In Polk County For Stealing CARES Act Money

• Six More Charged In Connection With A $2.7 Million PPP Fraud Scheme

• COVID-19 Vaccine Locator Website Launches In Florida