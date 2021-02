CW44/WTOG TV (Feb. 2, 2021) – CW44 viewers may experience signal loss late Tuesday evening for a few hours through early Wednesday morning.

CW44 / WTOG TV’s dish is located on WEDU’s tower. WEDU will be performing tower light maintenance Tuesday, February 2, 2021, just before midnight. Signal loss is expected for approximately two to three hours, returning no later than 6am on Wednesday morning.

We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.

Stay happy, healthy and safe! Go Bucs!