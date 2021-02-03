ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – St. Petersburg Police say a double-shooting occurred at St. Pete apartment complex near 4th Street just after midnight.

SPPD say officers were called to Emerald Point Apartments just in the early hours of Tuesday morning. When police arrived, they located one deceased victim inside of an apartment. A second victim was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Details at this time are limited as investigators uncover further information. CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they are made available.

