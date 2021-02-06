ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – St. Petersburg Police have identified the suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday in St. Pete and have announced a $3,000 reward.

RELATED: Fatal Shooting Overnight At Emerald Pointe Apt. Complex In St. Pete

Detectives identified Cornelius “Cornbread” Trevion Whitfield, born May 9, 1989, as the suspect in the murder of Darren Lorenzo Barnes, Jr., born February 12, 1989, and the attempted murder of another man.

The shooting occurred Tuesday, February 3, 2021 shortly after midnight at the Emerald Pointe Apartments, 175 73rd Avenue North. When police arrived on the scene, they found Barnes deceased inside an apartment and a second man is recovering from serious injuries. Detectives are still investigating the events that led up to the shooting.

Whitfield is considered armed and dangerous. He was released from prison in November of 2020. He is 5′ 6″ inches tall and weighs 145 lbs. Detectives have reason to believe he is still in the St. Petersburg area.

His previous arrests include:

January 2009: Possession of cocaine with intent to sell

Possession of cocaine with intent to sell April 2009: Multiple drug offenses, operating a drughouse and a pair of firearm related offenses

Multiple drug offenses, operating a drughouse and a pair of firearm related offenses October 2009: US Marshal hold

US Marshal hold March 2010: US Marshal hold

US Marshal hold January 2017: US Marshal hold

US Marshal hold November 2017: Drug-related offenses, flee or elude (high speed/wanton disregard), resisting arrest without violence

Drug-related offenses, flee or elude (high speed/wanton disregard), resisting arrest without violence January 2018: US Marshal hold, grand theft, drug trafficking, flee or elude, operating unregistered motor vehicle

Anyone with information regarding this suspect’s whereabouts, who wishes to remain anonymous, should contact Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest. Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or here.

ALSO TRENDING ON CBS LOCAL:

• Florida Woman Owes $20.3M For Role In Historic Healthcare Fraud Case

• Police Say Florida Man Accidentally Shoots, Kills Himself In St. Pete

• Man Hospitalized After Being Robbed & Shot Near Ybor City