ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A person was struck and killed early Saturday morning in a hit and run in St. Pete. Law enforcement are asking for public assistance in identifying the driver of the vehicle.

UPDATE: February 6, 2021 at 3:23pm The driver of the white Ford F250/350 Super Duty dually pick-up truck, involved in this morning’s crash, has turned himself in to police. Investigators are asking anyone who saw the crash or has video to please give them call at 727-893-7780.

According to St. Petersburg Police, the fatal accident occurred around 1:15am on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

The white Ford F250/350 Super Duty dually pick-up truck struck and killed an adult male in the median lane of 6400 block of 38th Avenue North.

The vehicle left the scene continuing North on 38th Avenue North and turned right onto 66th Street, heading North. A passer-by saw the victim in the road and notified police.

If anyone has seen a truck similar to the one pictured, with front end damage, please call the SPPD at 727-893-7780.

Police say the victim’s name will be released as soon as his family has been notified.

SIMILAR STORIES ON CBS LOCAL:

• Father, Son Pedestrians Struck And Killed In Clearwater Friday Night

• Pedestrian Critically Injured In Clearwater After Being Struck By Vehicle

• Fatal Pedestrian Accident: Woman Struck & Killed By Motorist In Madeira Beach

• ‘Pedestrian Crosswalk Provisions A Must’ After 3 Fatalities Over Weekend