ORLANDO, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A repeat child predator was sentenced Thursday to more than 24 years in prison for transporting child pornography.

Thursday, U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger sentenced Michael David Harrison (52) of Sparks, Nevada to 24 years and 4 months in federal prison for transportation of child pornography. Harrison was found guilty by a federal jury on September 15, 2020.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Harrison transported numerous videos that depicted the sexual abuse of children from his home in Nevada, to Florida, and to the Bahamas, while on a cruise in November 2019.

In 2009, Harrison was convicted in California of sexually abusing several children, including a 14-year-old. “This repeat child predator continued his abhorrent behavior, even after being convicted of the same crime,” said HSI Tampa acting Deputy Special Agent in Charge David Pezzutti.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

