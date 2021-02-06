ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – An inmate and former transient man convicted of petit theft and trespassing has passed away Saturday morning.

According to investigators, detention deputies with the Pinellas County Jail attempted to wake 66-year-old Alfred Woodard for breakfast and found him unresponsive in his bed. Woodard was transported to Northside Hospital where his condition deteriorated. He was pronounced deceased at 7:38 a.m. by hospital staff.

Detectives say his death does not appear to be suspicious and the Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Woodard was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on charges of Petit Theft and Trespassing after being arrested by the St. Petersburg Police Department on December 2, 2020.

