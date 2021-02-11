TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – One fan participating in the celebration following the Buccaneers stunning Super Bowl LV win on Sunday could not keep his hands to himself. Now, Tampa Police are asking the public to help identify this man.

Detectives are working to identify the man in who inappropriately and unlawfully brabbed an adult female against her will Sunday evening.

Witnesses were able to capture the white male suspect on video near the intersection of West Tampa Bay Boulevard and North Dale Mabry Highway just after the crime occurred.

Please take a close look at the photo and video. If you can help identify him, you are asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

