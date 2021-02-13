CLEARWATER, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – All lanes of State Road 580 were shut down early Saturday morning following a traffic accident that sent a vehicle into a pond.
Just after 8am on Saturday, February 13, 2021, Clearwater Police and Fire Rescue received a service call regarding a traffic accident. CPD say the crash occurred on SR-580 and a vehicle involved had entered a pond just East of McMullen Booth Road.
The vehicle was traveling westbound on SR-580 when it lost control and entered the pond.
In an update at 10:06am on Saturday, emergency crew removed the vehicle from the pond and recovered the body of an adult male.
Details are limited at this time but CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they are made available.