ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Emergency crews in St. Petersburg were unable to save the lives of a man and his pet as his home burned Saturday morning.

Around 6:50 am on Saturday morning, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire located at 3126 6th Avenue South.

When fire crews arrived on scene they found smoke coming from the home. Fire crews on scene made a transition fire attack from the exterior, while other fire crews made forcible entry. Upon making entry into the structure, fire crews found one fire victim on the floor of the home.

Fire crews quickly removed the fire victim from inside the home and they began performing lifesaving measures once the victim was taken outside.

The fire victim was taken to Bayfront Health where he was pronounced deceased. The cause of death is undetermined at this time and the preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire appears to be accidental. There was one occupant in home at the time of the fire and a family pet. The family pet has passed away as well.

