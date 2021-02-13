TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Tampa Police have arrested a man accused of violently attacking an elderly woman on Thursday morning.

The attack occurred on Thursday, February 11, 2021 around 6:36am in the 5100 block of North Nebraska Avenue. The victim, a woman in her mid-60s was walking to work when she noticed the suspect, in a dark-colored 2008-12 Honda Accord coupe, was following her. Police report that’s when she became fearful of his intentions. The suspect then approached the victim and tried to proposition her.

The victim told the suspect to leave her alone and then tripped as she tried to run from the scene to a nearby business. The male caught up to her and began kicking and punching her around the head and upper body. The suspect then got into his car and left.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and multiple lacerations. She currently remains hospitalized and is being closely monitored for possible cardiac injury stemming from a bruised heart as a result of the assault.

Detectives worked diligently to identify and apprehend the subject who violently assaulted the elderly female. During their investigation, they were able to gather information that 55-year-old Antonio Whitehead was a possible suspect in the case.

Late Friday night, as detectives continued work on developing leads, they received a tip through Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay that the suspect was reportedly at the Salvation Army located at 1514 N. Florida Ave. Officers spotted a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle in the parking lot and saw Whitehead enter the building. Officers approached and took Whitehead into custody without incident.

Whitehead was transported to Orient Road Jail, charged with Aggravated Battery on a Victim 65 Years of Age or Older. Additionally, he was charged with Violation of Probation as he was on active felony probation, which began on October 31, 2020, for Cocaine Sale/Delivery/Manufacture and Obstructing a Crime Investigation.

CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they are made available.