SPRING HILL, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A Florida man has been arrested in Spring Hill, Florida after impersonating a law enforcement officer while rummaging through another man’s golf cart.

The incident occurred on Thursday at 4:37 pm when Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Timber Pines Resident Activity Center in reference to a report of a suspicious person.

As deputies arrived on scene, the suspect later identified as 54-year-old James Mazurowski, was observed fleeing from the scene driving a tan-colored Lincoln SUV. The caller reported that her husband, who had been exercising in the fitness center, observed the suspect in the parking lot rummaging through their golf cart.

Mazurowski, of Palm Harbor, was seen in possession of sunglasses and a nylon cup holder belonging to the victim. When the victim confronted the suspect, Mazurowski displayed a silver badge and told the victim he was a Buffalo Police Officer.

The victim told officers he continued to question Mazurowski about why he was rummaging through the golf cart. Mazurowski once again displayed the badge and told him he was searching for someone. He proceeded to drop the sunglasses on the ground, get into a vehicle and flee the scene. Mazurowski struck a curb damaging the vehicle as he sped away but was stopped by deputies as he exited the parking lot. At that time, Mazurowski advised deputies he was a U.S Marshal and provided a Buffalo Special Police ID card, insisting he needed to leave.

Deputies detained Mazurowski at the scene and later discovered that he gained entry to the gated community by displaying the badge to the the front gate guard and indicating he was a U.S. Marshal. Deputies contacted a representative from the Buffalo Police Department who indicated Mazurowski was not a current member of department’s “Special Police Officer” program, which is comprised of civilians who assist with community events.

While in custody, Mazurowski spontaneously offered that he was driving a rental vehicle that he was dropping off for a customer who lived in the Timber Pines community. Deputies contacted the customer who confirmed he dropped off his vehicle for repairs at Auto Nation Lincoln of Clearwater and the vehicle was scheduled to be returned on February 11, 2021, the day of the incident. Additionally, the customer advised the vehicle should have no body damage. A small amount of currency was also reported missing from the vehicle’s center console.

Mazurowski was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on charges of Impersonating a Police Officer (2 counts), Burglary of a Conveyance, Resisting a Law Enforcement Officer without Violence, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. His bond was initially set at $36,500.

ALSO TRENDING ON CBS LOCAL:

• Third DUI: Florida Teacher Arrested For DUI, Causing Two-Vehicle Crash

• Arrest: Double-Homicide In St. Pete Ends In 4 Hour Standoff At Motel

• Sex Trafficking Bust During Super Bowl Week In Tampa Results In Record Arrests