PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – As the pandemic continues, many local businesses still struggle to make ends meet, but this week, flower shops are getting a financial boost thanks to Valentine’s Day.

At Delma’s, The Flower Booth in Downtown St. Petersburg, the owner says she not only hopes to make people happy with her bouquets, but she also hopes to make up for some lost money over the past year. She says this week she has already had up to 700 orders compared to about 25 per week last Summer.

Walking into Delma’s, The Flower Booth, the smell of fresh roses fills the air. It’s a smell, owner Stephanie Anderson, lives for. “It’s a family business and I’ve been here for over 45 years,” said Anderson.

2020 was very different for Anderson’s shop, adding, “a lot of weddings were cancelled, we did lose a lot of business that way.” She says her business lost 80% of profit in 2020 because of the pandemic and it’s carrying over into 2021. “Most of the weddings did cancel and postpone to this year, however; we found out a lot of weddings are postponing again.”

Anderson’s shop was, however, thrown a small lifeline the week leading to Valentine’s Day. Their phone line won’t stop ringing. “We are extremely busy. At first people didn’t realize it was Valentine’s Day and then they woke up.”

It’s a week she’s been looking forward to for a year now. “I’m hoping it will give us a boost. I have had to hire extra people to help with the deliveries.”

While she’s thankful to be making a lot more money this Valentine’s Day, she looks forward to once again bring people happiness, one bouquet at a time. “It’s a privilege to be able to help people reach out to their loved ones.”

Anderson says she hopes people continue to support local businesses during the pandemic.

