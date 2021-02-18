HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Parents of children in Hillsborough County Public Schools received an automated message Thursday morning stating an anonymous bomb threat has been made.

The message that rang phones just before 8am on Thursday, February 18, 2021 says an anonymous message was left stating that a bomb has been left on each school campus in the Hillsborough County school district.

The automated message states that authorities had swept all schools in the district and the threat was determined to not be credible but they will remain vigilant in identifying the origin of the threat.

The email message reads:

Dear Families Please be advised that the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous call early in the morning stating that the caller put a bomb on every campus. Out of an abundance of caution, every school has been swept by law enforcement and school security to identify any potential hazards. At this time, there is no indication that this threat is valid. We will always take these threats seriously and continue to monitor all facilities to ensure a safe location. Again all campuses have been checked and cleared by law enforcement and school security. They will continue to investigate who made this call. Thank you, Hillsborough County Public Schools

CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they are made available.

