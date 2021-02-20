ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Police have identified a pedestrian that was struck and killed while crossing the street in St. Pete Thursday evening.

The tragic accident occurred around 7:45pm on Thursday, February 18, 2021 according to St. Petersburg Police. The adult male was attempting to cross Roosevelt Boulevard near MLK North when he was struck by an SUV.

The driver stopped immediately and cooperated with authorities as Roosevelt was closed in both directions for investigation.

Authorities later confirmed the identity of 63-year-old Jerry Lee Hardison. They say the crash occurred when Hardison stepped in front of the 2017 Acura SUV driven by 60-year-old Patricia Ann Holland as she was travelling Eastbound in the 10,000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard North, just West of 4th Street. Hardison was pronounced dead at scene by SPPD Fire Rescue.

Mr. Hardison’s death marks yet another senseless pedestrian death in the Bay Area as activists continue demanding ‘Pedestrian Crosswalk Provisions A Must’.

Some headway has been made in nearby Pinellas Park, however, such as a recent $26,000 grant from the Department of Transportation which allows police and students to team up, tackling traffic fatality issues in the Bay Area.

