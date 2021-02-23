Menu
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
Extras
Contact Us
TV Schedule
News
Shows
Latest Show Updates
CW Star Gossip
Photo galleries and all the dish on your favorite CW stars.
Weeknight Shows
5:00p-8:00p
Weekday Shows
1:00p-5:00p
Featured
Watch Weeknights at 10
Breaking News, First Weather and Hardest Hitting Stories In Tampa Bay
The 100
Contests
TV Schedule
Personalities
Now with T.M. Powell
What's Trending!
Celebrity Gossip
Erica Habedank
News
Contact Us
Hilary Duff Dyes Hair Blue Head Of Baby’s Arrival
February 23, 2021 at 9:45 am
Filed Under:
Baby
,
blue
,
Boy
,
dye. hair
,
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff dyed her hair a show-stopping shade of blue as she awaits the arrival of her third child