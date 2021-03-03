LONDON - DECEMBER 11: A Sotheby\'s hangs Winston Churchill\'s \"Marrakech\", which the former UK Prime Minister gave to US President, Harry Truman in the early 1950s, on December 11, 2007 in London, England. The oil on canvas painting is estimated to go for ?300,000 to ?500,000 at Sotheby\'s sale of 20th Century British Art on December 13, 2007. (Photo by Cate Gillon/Getty Images)