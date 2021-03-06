PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A Clearwater couple face murder charges after selling the lethal drug Fentanyl to a Clearwater man, resulting in his death.

On March 5, 2021, detectives assigned to the Narcotics Division arrested 36-year-old Brenna Powers and 38-year-old Jesse Carlisle for First Degree Murder. An investigation determined Powers and Carlisle sold the lethal drug fentanyl, which resulted in an overdose death.

On August 9, 2020, narcotics detectives responded to a private residence in Clearwater to investigate the death of an adult male. During the investigation, detectives discovered the victim had facilitated a narcotics transaction, for the purchase of fentanyl, before his death.

Detectives say an unidentified white powder and a used syringe were located near the victim at the scene. Detectives submitted the white powder for testing which returned positive for fentanyl and tramadol.

Through various investigative techniques, detectives identified Powers and Carlisle as the suspects who sold the fentanyl to the victim, during the narcotics transaction prior to his death.

On March 5, 2021, the case was presented to the Grand Jury and a True Bill of Indictment was issued for Powers and Carlisle. That same day at approximately 5:55 p.m., detectives arrested Powers for First Degree Murder and she was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

Carlisle is currently in the Pinellas County Jail on multiple drug charges. First Degree Murder will be added to his current charges.

The investigation continues and CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they are made available.

ALSO TRENDING ON CBS LOCAL: