PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Appointments are available for immediate booking for the expanded group of residents who now qualify to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Pinellas County.

Residents 65 and up as well as eligible health care workers of any age, and law enforcement, firefighters and K-12 school staff 50 and older, can now sign up for vaccine appointments here or by calling 844-770-8548.

When logging in to the patient portal site, residents should select “no entry code” and then “Pinellas” from the drop-down menu.

OTHER KEY UPDATES:

First and second dose appointments can be scheduled directly – no more invitations are sent since all pre-registered 65+ users have previously received at least one direct notification to schedule.

Healthcare workers, sworn law enforcement officers, firefighters and school staff are required to show proof of employment. Sworn law enforcement officers, firefighters, school staff, and residents over 65 are required to show proof of age.

Eligible healthcare workers are any workers with direct contact with the public. Examples are physicians, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, phlebotomists, nurses, home health providers, home medical equipment providers, therapists, dental office staff, pharmacists, and administrative/reception staff, among other health care professionals.

Medically vulnerable residents under the age of 65 can schedule at pharmacies or go to new federal site with doctor’s certification. At this time, county sites are not vaccinating this group.

Proof of eligibility is required and will be strictly enforced at the vaccination sites. The following documents will be accepted:

Organizational identification card

Medical license

Paystub showing employment

W-2 IRS form showing the employer

An employment verification letter on official letterhead

Local pharmacies, including Publix, Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club are also offering vaccines to all the groups eligible under the expanded criteria from Florida’s Governor. Each pharmacy chain is offering their own appointment system. Check pharmacy websites for availability.

To date, more than 163,000 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Pinellas County. In Pinellas, more than 50 percent of the senior population has received a vaccine.

MEDICALLY VULNERABLE:

Anyone with a “COVID-19 Determination of Extreme Vulnerability” form signed by their doctor may now schedule an appointment at Publix or other participating pharmacies. In addition, they may visit the federal vaccination site at the Tampa Greyhound Track, 755 E. Waters Ave., Tampa.

MORE INFO

The latest information about vaccine availability in Pinellas County can be found here.