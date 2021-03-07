ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A fatal accident involving a motorcycle early Friday morning leaves two dead and two others hospitalized.

St. Petersburg police say the incident occurred early Friday, March 5, 2021, when a Grey Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Jessica Lynn Smith (28) was traveling northbound on 4th Street South, when she tried to turn left (onto Roser Park Drive South and) into the path of a 2018 red Suzuki motorcycle travelling southbound on 4th Street South. The motorcyclist crashed into the passenger side of the Trailblazer.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the 33-year-old St. Petersburg man who was driving the motorcycle is being

withheld in accordance with Florida State Statute 119.071.

Smith and her two passengers Isha Clark (DOB 02/10/1987) and Carrie Lindley (03/01/1972) were transported to Bayfront Health. Clark was pronounced dead at the hospital, but Lindley and Smith are in critical and stable condition respectively.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they are made available.

ALSO TRENDING ON CBS LOCAL: