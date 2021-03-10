Filed Under:crash, Fatal, Florida, polk county, US Hwy 27, Winter Haven

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – One southbound lane of US Highway 27 in Polk County is now open following the double fatal traffic crash Wednesday morning.

 

Credit: PCSO | CW44 News At 10

After 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Polk County Sheriff’s office reported a gruesome traffic accident occured on on US Highway 27 South, just south of the intersection of Cypress Gardens Boulevard in Winter Haven.

All southbound lanes were closed for hours as authorities investigated the deadly scene that resulted from a gruesome crash between a blue Toyota car and a semi truck.

Authorities confirm two people lost their lives in the collision but have not provided further reports. CW44 NEws At 10 will provide updates as they are made available.