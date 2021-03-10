HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Health officials with Hillsborough County announced Wednesday evening they will be expanding eligibility to people ages 60 and older as of Monday, March 15, 2021.

COVID-19 vaccination sites operated by Hillsborough County will expand vaccine eligibility to all individuals age 60 and above starting next week.

Hillsborough County also will open a third public vaccination site – this one in the area of 50th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard – on Wednesday, March 17.

Vaccine Eligibility Expanding to Individuals Age 60 and Above In alignment with the governor’s Executive Order 21-62, individuals 60 years of age and older can begin making appointments on Monday, March 15 for a vaccination at one of Hillsborough County’s public vaccination locations.

The County’s drive-thru vaccination sites are located at Vance Vogel Sports Complex, 13012 Bullfrog Creek Road in Gibsonton, and Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Drive in Tampa.

Appointments are mandatory. Florida residency is required. To make an appointment, go to the CDR Health Pro portal at patientportalfl.com. Note that appointments for this expanded age group will not be available prior to Monday, March 15.

Currently, the eligible age criteria is 65 and older. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are more than 86,200 people in Hillsborough County in the age range of 60 to 64.

County-run sites also will continue to dispense the vaccine to the following groups:

Health care personnel who have direct contract with the public

Pre-K through Grade 12 school employees (public, private, and charter)

Sworn law enforcement officers age 50 and older

Firefighters age 50 and older

Additional County Vaccination Site to Open March 17

Hillsborough County will open a new COVID-19 public vaccination location on Wednesday, March 17 inside TPepin’s Hospitality Centre, 4121 N. 50th St. in Tampa.

Appointments are mandatory. Florida residency is required. Individuals can make appointments now for this new location by going to the CDR Health Pro portal at patientportalfl.com.

Vaccinations will be available at the TPepin’s location for the following groups:

Seniors age 60 and older

Health care personnel who have direct contract with the public

Pre-K through Grade 12 school employees (public, private, and charter)

Sworn law enforcement officers age 50 and older

Firefighters age 50 and older

Enter the location via Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and follow directional signs to the parking area. Registration, vaccinations, and observation will all take place inside the building.

Appointments are Mandatory; Proof of Eligibility Required at the Site Vaccinations at dispensing sites operated by Hillsborough County are by appointment only and are only available for members of the qualifying groups. In addition, Florida residency is required. Persons without appointments and without proof of eligibility will not receive a vaccine and will be turned away.

There are two steps to make an appointment. Create an account on CDR Health Pro by visiting patientportalfl.com. You must create an account before you can book an appointment. Then, choose from available appointments for the first dose. The system will automatically assign a date and time for the second dose. If there are no appointments available, keep checking back.

Persons not yet eligible for vaccination should not make an appointment. For eligibility questions, email DOHHillsboroughPHP@flhealth.gov.

There is no out-of-pocket cost to be vaccinated. A doctor’s note or prescription is not required. Health insurance information is being collected in accordance with federal guidance; however, you will not be asked to pay a copay or deductible. Individuals who do not have health insurance will still be vaccinated.