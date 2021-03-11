ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – If your kiddo needs a life jacket, you’re in luck. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue is giving away a limited supply of free life jackets Saturday to raise awareness about water safety with children.

As warmer weather approaches and Pinellas County School’s Spring Break begins, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue wants to help kids stay safe in or around water.

Overall, an estimated 1,000 children fatally drown in a single year, 70 percent of them between the months of May and August. In efforts to prevent these tragedies from occurring, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue will be hosting a Drive-Thru Life Jacket Giveaway in partnership with St. Petersburg Parks & Recreation and the Suncoast Safe Kids Coalition.

Life jackets are provided by Pinellas County EMS’s Drowning Prevention and Awareness Program. Attendees will receive water safety information and free life jackets for children while supplies last.

Drive-Thru Life Jacket Giveaway

Date: Saturday, March 13th, 2021

Time: 9:30am – 11:30am

Location: Parking lot of Northwest Pool (2331 60th Street N. St. Petersburg, FL)