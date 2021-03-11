HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – On Wednesday morning, health officials say the federal Covid vaccination site in Tampa is operating at little to no wait.

The Tampa site, located at the Tampa Greyhound Track on Waters Avenue is open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. vaccinating those who qualify.

According to health officials, you qualify if you are any of the following:

Seniors age 65 and older

Health care personnel who have direct contract with the public

Sworn law enforcement officers age 50 and older

Firefighters age 50 and older

Eligibility also extends to those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.

RELATED: Hillsborough Expanding Covid Vaccine Eligibility To 60+

Persons deemed medically vulnerable by a physician can also get vaccinated at this site. Those deemed medically vulnerable by a physician, MUST have this form completed and signed by a physician.

The site is located at 755 E. Waters Ave. in Tampa and open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

ALSO TRENDING ON CBS LOCAL: