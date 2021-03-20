TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Tampa Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect that occurred late Friday evening on Gandy Boulevard.

Just after 10:40 p.m. Friday evening, a Honda Civic travelling eastbound in the right lane of Gandy Boulevard. As the victim applied the turn signal and slowed to make a turn, a person speeding in a late 1997-2003 F-Series Ford pickup veered from the left eastbound lane and side-swiped the Civic.

As the dashcam video shows, the victims pulled into a local business, but the driver of the pickup continued driving, crossing the centerline near the 7-11 fuel station at the intersection of Gandy and MacDill Avenue. The pickup turned north and continued into the night.

The Civic sustained substantial body damage, specifically destroying the rear rim and tire. The victims were visibly shaken by the incident but avoided life-threatening injuries.

The late ’90s to early ’00s model Ford was darker in color, the rear driver’s side taillight is not illuminated, appeared to have a hard fiberglass tonneau cover and should have recent damage to the passenger side. If you have seen this vehicle or you have information, you are asked to please contact the Tampa Police Department.