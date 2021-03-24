TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A motorcyclist in Tampa is in the hospital Wednesday morning after unsuccessfully trying to beat descending gates at a railroad crossing.

Tampa Police say a motorcyclist attempted to beat the gates going down at the railroad crossing in the 2600 block of East Hillsborough Ave on Wednesday, March 24.

Authorities say the motorcyclist struck the gate and lost control causing his motorcycle to fall over and slide onto the railroad tracks. A CSX train was travelling southbound on the tracks. The conductor noticed the broken gate and saw the lights from the motorcycle.

He and the train engineer immediately applied the brakes and the motorcyclist was struck by the bottom of the train as he lay on the tracks.

The motorcyclist was transported to St Joseph’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.