(CW44 News At 10) – President Joe Biden is calling for action on gun control efforts three days after the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado that left ten people dead.

Mr. Biden says assault weapons and high-capacity magazines should be banned and the background check process should be tightened.

There have been a total of 104 mass shootings since January 1 according to GunViolenceArchive.org, with two of the largest happening in the last two weeks in Boulder, Colorado and Atlanta, Georgia.

The heated debate continues as some Florida organizations claim people need guns to protect themselves. The other side says gun control laws need to be more strict. The shootings continue as both sides struggle to find common ground.

A mass shooting is something no one imagines ever being a victim of and Wendy Malloy with the Florida chapter of Moms Demand Action says, “The first reaction is sorrow.”

Ten people lost their lives during a mass shooting in a Boulder, Colorado at a grocery store on Monday, March 22. Now President Biden is calling on the House and Senate to pass bills that would close loopholes in the gun background check process. He also wants to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. “I don’t need to wait another minute let alone an hour to take common-sense steps that will save lives in the future,” said President Biden.

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham says, “I think you’d get a majority of senators saying that banning the weapon is not going to solve the problem. I own an AR-15. I own it responsibly.”

Similar to President Biden and Senator Graham’s division, two local organizations, Florida Carry Inc. and Moms Demand Action have very different views on the topic.

Chris Stone with Florida Carry Inc. says, “We oppose the so called ‘ban on assault weapons’ and standard capacity magazines.” When it comes to background checks, Stone says he’s against universal background checks as he believes it’s flawed, adding “People think they are trying to help but reality says that mass shooters get around the issue. The reality is background checks don’t stop criminals.”

Standing firmly on the opposite side of the argument, Malloy says, “Regular citizens don’t have any need for what are essentially weapons of war.” She claims background checks make a difference, adding, “The single most important and effective policy change that needs to happen is background checks on all gun sales. Internet sales, private sellers, etcetera.”

Stone believes the Second Amendment shouldn’t be regulated – allowing for people to defend themselves in dangerous situations. Malloy, however, says about 100 people die every day from gunfire, a number that she says is too high, adding, “These laws can save some of the 100 people every day. Ten Boulders in our country.”

Earlier this month, the U.S. House of Representatives passed two bills that would strengthen gun laws and expand background checks, but those still have to pass through the Senate.