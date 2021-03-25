ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Police have identified the pedestrian that was struck and killed in Monday’s accident and arrested the driver.

The 8900 block of 4th Street North was closed for hours just after 1:30pm on March, 22 as St. Petersburg Police investigated a fatal accident involving a pedestrian. Authorities say a Subaru Impreza travelling southbound struck a male pedestrian before driving off the roadway, ultimately striking an office building on the west side of the road.

The pedestrian was later identified as 52-year-old transient, David Ivan Johnson. The driver, later identified as 43-year-old Olga Yuryevna Davis of St. Pete was transported to Bayfront Health hospital in St. Petersburg.

Authorities conclude that Davis was travelling at a high rate of speed, weaving across the three southbound lanes. In the 9000 block, Davis lost control of the vehicle and began sliding, rotating clockwise. Johnson, who was walking south on the west sidewalk of 4th Street was struck as the Subaru left the roadway and ran into a building at 8934 4th Street North. When the pedestrian was extricated from under the vehicle, he was pronounced deceased on scene.

Though the case is under investigation, Davis was arrested following her hospital release for DUI Manslaughter, Vehicular Homicide and DUI Property Damage and taken to the Pinellas County Jail. CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they are made available.

