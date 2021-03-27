ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested and charged a woman with murdering her father in 2018. The 46-year-old was also charged with Battery, resulting from an altercation with another woman during the arrest.

Deputies initially responded to a private residence located at 1506 Meadow Dale Drive in Clearwater on Thursday, November 15, 2018, for a report of a deceased person. That person was his daughter, Shannon Mary Gillespie, now 46 years old.

Detectives responded to the scene to conduct the death investigation and confirmed 71-year-old Daniel Gillespie, Jr. died from unnatural causes.

On November 17, 2018, the Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy on the victim. The Medical Examiner advised the cause of death was blunt and sharp injuries, and the manner of death was homicide.

Through new developments in the case, detectives learned Daniel’s daughter, Shannon Gillespie hid within the residence and waited for the opportunity to surprise the victim. The suspect then beat and stabbed her father on November 15, 2018.

On Friday, March 26, 2021 at approximately 8:46 a.m. Shannon Gillespie was arrested at her residence located at 1105 Highland Street North, in St. Petersburg, for First Degree Murder.

During the arrest, Shannon Gillespie was involved in an altercation with another female on scene and was also charged with Battery. Shannon was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident. The battery victim has requested to remain confidential under Amendment 6. No further details will be released that would tend to identify the victim.

Shannon was officially charged Friday with one count of First Degree Murder and one count of Battery (Simple).

CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they are made available.