PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Law enforcement and rescue crews say a serious traffic accident involving a pedestrian occurred around noon on Wednesday.
The Pinellas Park Police Department says crews are at the scene of a traffic accident involving a pedestrian in the 11900 block of 44th Street. All lanes of travel between 118th Avenue and 122nd Avenue are closed during the investigation.
Officials say the pedestrian involved sustained serious injuries and has been transported to a local hospital.
CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they are made available.