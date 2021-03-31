ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – St. Pete residents are invited to participate in a Budget Open House which will guide budget priorities of the city for 2022.

In a press release Wednesday, officials say the public is invited to learn about the City’s budget for Fiscal Year 2022 and share their thoughts and priorities with the Mayor and City officials.

The Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Open House will take place on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 6 p.m. with in-person or virtual attendance options.

Attend In Person:

City Council Chambers

City Hall

175 5th St. N.

In-person attendees are required to maintain social distancing and wear a mask, per The St. Pete Way toolkit found at StPeteRacetoSafe.com.

Attend Virtually:

Virtual meeting details can be found at stpete.org/budget.

Attendance options are subject to change. Up to date meeting information can be found at stpete.org/budget.