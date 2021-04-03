HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in Brooksville early Saturday morning.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s office are investigating details surrounding a shooting that happened at 1:50am on Saturday, April 3. Officials say two victims sustained injuries in the parking lot of Opinions Lounge on Cortez Boulevard.

The investigation continues but no further information has been released at the time of publication. CW44 News at 10 will provide further details as they are made available.