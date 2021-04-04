HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Authorities say an Opinions Lounge employee shot and killed a bar patron outside of the establishment.

At 1:50am on Saturday, April 3, the Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Opinions Lounge in Brooksville, responding to a shooting that happened. The shooting incident occurred just outside of the establishment between an Opinions Lounge employee and a bar patron.

Investigation revealed during the incident, 42-year-old Stanley Matiyosus shot a 25-year-old Brooksville man. The victim later died at the hospital. The victim’s identity is not being released per Marsy’s Law.

A second victim, a 21-year-old female, also sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during the incident. That victim’s identity is also not being released per Marsy’s Law.

Following questioning, Matiyosus was arrested on a charge of Second-Degree Murder with a Firearm and Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he’s being held in lieu of a no bond status.