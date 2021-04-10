ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Two pedestrians were struck by a pickup truck on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg while in a crosswalk.

Later in the evening on Friday, April 9, 2021, a Ram truck, driven by 50-year-old Michael William Parker, was westbound on Central Avenue when it hit two pedestrians, as they crossed the street in the crosswalk in the 2000 block.

Robert Theodore Surprenant Jr. (61) and Darlene Marie Surprenant (61) were transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg in critical condition. The uninjured Parker remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, Robert, who had just celebrated his 61st birthday the evening before was pronounced dead. Darlene remains in critical condition at last check.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing but alcohol was not a factor. CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they are made available.