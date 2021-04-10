ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in St. Pete.

Investigators with the St. Petersburg Police Department are searching for answers following a shooting that happened shortly after 1 pm. Authorities say a 30-year-old man was shot on Freemont Terrace South and 32nd Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. SPPD released an update just after 4pm Saturday that the victim has succumbed to his injuries and the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they are made available.