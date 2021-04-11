CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A Beverly Hills, Florida Man will be spending the next 40 years of his life behind bars for molesting and sexually assaulting a child.

Thursday, the honorable Judge Richard “Ric” Howard sentenced 33-year-old Eric Scott King of Beverly Hills to 40 years in prison for Sexual Battery on a Child.

On December 18, 2019, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was contacted in reference to a past sexual assault of a juvenile. Deputies made contact with the juvenile victim who disclosed years of sexual abuse by King.

The victim was interviewed by the Child Protection Team at Jessie’s Place, a Citrus County child advocacy center. The victim disclosed to officials they had been sexually assaulted by King multiple times, over the past several years.

Detective Arnold with the CCO interviewed King who confirmed the statements made by the victim. King was arrested for Sexual Battery and Lewd and Lascivious Molestation. He was held at the Citrus County Jail without bond per the bond schedule.

“King is a predator who manipulated and abused his victim. The harm he inflicted on this innocent child is inexcusable and no punishment can truly ever correct his horrendous actions,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “However, through our efforts and those of the Honorable Judge Howard, we are hopeful the victim can begin the healing process knowing this predator is no longer able to hurt anyone.”

In court Thursday, King plead no contest to three counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation, one count of Attempted Sexual Battery, and one count of Sexual Battery. Judge Howard sentenced King to 40 years in prison, followed by lifetime probation as a sexual predator.