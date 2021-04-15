TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A Tampa man was released from prison Thursday, but faces DUI manslaughter charges after police say he ran over and dragged a motorcyclist in February.

On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Laramie Vantreeck, 30, at The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments, located on the 8000 block of Solano Bay Loop in Tampa. After conducting an investigation into the February 3 accident, which occurred in the parking lot of the apartment complex, HCSO’s traffic homicide detectives determined Vantreeck, who was traveling westbound on Solano Bay Loop, turned in front of a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound. The victim got caught underneath Vantreeck’s black 2016 Dodge Ram, which continued to turn, until a witness yelled for the driver to stop.

The motorcyclist was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital Main in Tampa where he died from injuries sustained during the crash. Deputies conducted Field Sobriety Exercises on Vantreek at the scene and observed impairment. Blood alcohol concentration tests revealed he had a level of 0.149%. In Florida, it is illegal to drive with a .08% BAC or higher if you are over 21 years old.

“It is extremely disappointing to learn the circumstances that led to this motorcyclist’s death,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We lost a member of our community due to one man’s recklessness and disregard for the lives around him. May this serve as a grim warning to others of the dangers of drunk driving, the permanency of a life taken, and the grave legal consequences that will ensue.”