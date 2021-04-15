CLEARWATER, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The city of Clearwater is unveiling a new bright and beautiful park which greets residents and visitors heading into downtown.

The $5.7 million makeover of Crest Lake Park was funded through the city’s BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement money. The park, which was closed during the pandemic for construction, will open during a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, April 26 at 9 a.m.

“Crest Lake Park has been home to our most-visited dog park for a decade and half and more recently the Florida Veterans Memorial Plaza,” said Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard. “Now the entire park will be a destination for our residents and guests and I believe will serve Clearwater for decades to come.”

Visitors to the park will discover an array of new things including wider sidewalks around the lake and throughout the park, new lighting, irrigation, landscaping and grassing, four new play areas including a spray pad, restrooms, picnic shelters, a lighted fountain, boardwalks, volleyball courts, arboretum and more.

“I believe Crest Lake Park is our best park project to date,” Parks & Recreation Director Jim Halios said. “It combines the physical beauty of a nature park in an urban setting. This unique feature allows our residents to experience the park on multiple levels.”