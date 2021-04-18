PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – People hitting the streets of Pinellas County may notice an increased presence of law enforcement this weekend.

Pinellas County deputies will conduct a DUI saturation patrol in an effort to curb a rash of impaired drivers that plague our roadways. Rarely does a weekend pass in the Bay Area without an impaired driver causing a traffic accident.

Deputies will maintain a proactive profile over the weekend on the highly-traveled roadways of Pinellas County. The saturation patrol will run from 12:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Saturation patrols are a part of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s ongoing commitment to reduce deaths, injuries, and property damage associated with traffic crashes related to impaired driving.

The goal of saturation patrols are to educate people and create public awareness about the dangers of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and any chemical or controlled substances.

Law enforcement asks citizens to “Lead the way for a Safer Pinellas” by never driving after drinking, instead take the following steps to have a safe and happy weekend:

Plan a designated driver or a safe way home ahead of time.

If you are impaired, call a taxi or ride-sharing service, or call a sober friend/family member to get you home safely.

Despite the event nature of this program, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says they will continue DUI enforcement throughout the year.

